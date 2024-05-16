ADVERTISEMENT
Convicted billionaire, Evans & co-defendant seek plea bargain in murder case

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports state that Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on a charge bordering on murder, conspiracy, kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state lead counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed the court about the plea bargain option on Thursday when the case was called for re-arraignment.

The case was called for re-arraignment before Justice Adenike Cokers of an Ikeja High Court.

NAN reports that Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

Sule informed the court that the case was for re-arraignment but he was aware the defendants had applied for the plea. The prosecutor, however, said the plea bargain terms were being considered by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro.

News Agency Of Nigeria

