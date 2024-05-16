Convicted billionaire, Evans & co-defendant seek plea bargain in murder case

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state lead counsel, Yusuf Sule, informed the court about the plea bargain option on Thursday when the case was called for re-arraignment.

The case was called for re-arraignment before Justice Adenike Cokers of an Ikeja High Court.

NAN reports that Evans and his co-defendant were to be re-arraigned on an amended five-count charge bordering on murder, attempt to murder, conspiracy to commit felony to wit: kidnapping and attempt to murder.

ADVERTISEMENT