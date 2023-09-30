ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.

The creative mind behind Fan Favourite TV series like SQUATTERZ, Birds of a Feather(BOAF), and more, has once again graced our screens with “The Chronicles” a tour de force that promises to redefine the art of drama in television.

Dive into the thrilling world of Akindele and Abena Akanji. Their serene life shatters with the demise of their maternal grandmother, Dorcas Ene, leaving behind not only profound memories but also a staggering multi-billion-naira estate and a shocking revelation of a clandestine 27-year-old son.

As the Akanji family grapples with these disclosures, their home metamorphoses into a frenzied battleground. Muyiwa, the eldest son, grapples with the idea of an emergent sibling posing a threat to his inheritance. His reluctance triggers a series of suspense-filled, dramatic events, ensuring viewers remain transfixed episode after episode.

"The Chronicles" is not just a tale of inheritance and family ties but a riveting journey of power struggles, hidden truths, and the unrelenting race for affluence.

One of the hallmarks of Seun Arowojolu’s work is the depth and authenticity of the characters. In “The Chronicles” you'll meet a cast of characters who feel like real people, each grappling with their own hopes, fears, and secrets.

From extraordinary performances from Lead characters, Abena Akanji ( Chioma Jennifer), Akindele Akanji (Shola Johnson) Muyiwa Akanji (Victor Inyang), Nike Akanji ( Isabella Joseph) Joseph Ene ( Emmanuel Adodo), Adesuwa (Gloria Opara) and Chude ( Kingsley Bewi)

Watch the official trailer below:

Catch every Episode of “The Chronicles” Every Friday at 5:30 pm on NTA Network (DSTV 251) and 8:30 pm every Friday on Wazobia Max and Wazobia TV ( DSTV 259, GOTV 128 Startimes 195)

More Cable, streaming, and terrestrial platforms coming soon.

Make sure you follow on all social media platforms: @thechroniclestvseries #thechroniclestvseries

