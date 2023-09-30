ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByContentGramStudiosAfrica

ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.

Recommended articles

The creative mind behind Fan Favourite TV series like SQUATTERZ, Birds of a Feather(BOAF), and more, has once again graced our screens with “The Chronicles” a tour de force that promises to redefine the art of drama in television.

Dive into the thrilling world of Akindele and Abena Akanji. Their serene life shatters with the demise of their maternal grandmother, Dorcas Ene, leaving behind not only profound memories but also a staggering multi-billion-naira estate and a shocking revelation of a clandestine 27-year-old son.

ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

As the Akanji family grapples with these disclosures, their home metamorphoses into a frenzied battleground. Muyiwa, the eldest son, grapples with the idea of an emergent sibling posing a threat to his inheritance. His reluctance triggers a series of suspense-filled, dramatic events, ensuring viewers remain transfixed episode after episode.

"The Chronicles" is not just a tale of inheritance and family ties but a riveting journey of power struggles, hidden truths, and the unrelenting race for affluence.

ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria

One of the hallmarks of Seun Arowojolu’s work is the depth and authenticity of the characters. In “The Chronicles” you'll meet a cast of characters who feel like real people, each grappling with their own hopes, fears, and secrets.

From extraordinary performances from Lead characters, Abena Akanji ( Chioma Jennifer), Akindele Akanji (Shola Johnson) Muyiwa Akanji (Victor Inyang), Nike Akanji ( Isabella Joseph) Joseph Ene ( Emmanuel Adodo), Adesuwa (Gloria Opara) and Chude ( Kingsley Bewi)

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the official trailer below:

Catch every Episode of “The Chronicles” Every Friday at 5:30 pm on NTA Network (DSTV 251) and 8:30 pm every Friday on Wazobia Max and Wazobia TV ( DSTV 259, GOTV 128 Startimes 195)

More Cable, streaming, and terrestrial platforms coming soon.

Make sure you follow on all social media platforms: @thechroniclestvseries #thechroniclestvseries

ADVERTISEMENT
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu.
ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu. Pulse Nigeria

_---_

#FeatureByContentGramStudiosAfrica

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda marks new beginning for Nigeria – Wike

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Southeast leaders, governors, reiterate call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release

Customs intercepts 105 wild birds worth ₦24m in Badagry

Customs intercepts 105 wild birds worth ₦24m in Badagry

TCN restores power supply to Kebbi after 2 weeks of darkness

TCN restores power supply to Kebbi after 2 weeks of darkness

ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu

ContentGram Studios Africa releases a masterPiece Series 'The Chronicles' from the Auteur, Seun Arowojolu

Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel join Glo league of ambassadors

Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel join Glo league of ambassadors

Tourism Minister had malaria, wasn't poisoned - Ministry

Tourism Minister had malaria, wasn't poisoned - Ministry

Global body says Nigeria has shortage of 250,000 doctors

Global body says Nigeria has shortage of 250,000 doctors

Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement

Heavy security as Ogun governorship tribunal delivers judgement

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'