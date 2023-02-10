ADVERTISEMENT
Contempt: Group charges IGP Usman to arrest EFCC chair Bawa immediately

Ima Elijah

It charged the Inspector General of Police that no lawful order of court should be disobeyed...

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa. [Legit]
The Coalition for Change and Integrity, CCI, has called for the arrest and detention of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.

In a statement available to newsmen on Friday, February 10, 2023, the group accused the EFCC chairman of allegedly trampling on the rights of many citizens and disrespected court orders.

What the group said: The group's publicity secretary, Comrade Tajudeen Adeyemi, said Bawa is expected to serve his 14 days sentence in Kuje as ordered by the court.

It charged the Inspector General of Police that no lawful order of court should be disobeyed by constituted authority like the Police.

“Another chance has been presented to IGP Usman Alkali Baba to prove that he is a thoroughbred officer of the law, one that does not have the tradition of disobeying court orders.

“Failure to carry out the order of the court to arrest and take Mr. Bawa to Kuje custodial centre will in itself amount to contempt of court, which would haunt IGP Baba in his career and after he exits service.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to immediately take the EFCC Chairman to prison as no lawful order of court should be disobeyed by constituted authority like the Police,” the statement read.

What you should know: Recall that a Kogi State High Court presided over by Justice R.O. Ayoola had, a few days ago, directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to effect Bawa’s arrest.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

