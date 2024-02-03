Construction workers declare 3-day warning strike over wage award

The workers under the aegis of the National Union of Civil Engineering Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers (NUCECFWW ) and Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) disclosed this in a joint statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the statement was jointly signed by Ibrahim Walama, NUCECFWW General Secretary and Tony Egbule, Acting General Secretary, CCESSA.

They said the decision to embark on the strike was reached at the joint National Executive Council(NEC) meeting of both associations held on Jan. 25.

The associations contended that their employers had refused to discuss with them the implementation of the wage award agreed between the Federal Government and organised labour.

“The Joint NEC of both unions has directed all members (NUCECFWW/CCESSA) to proceed on a three-day warning strike starting from Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in the first instance to press home our demand.

“Consequent upon the above, all members across the board are advised to ensure total compliance,” they said in the statement.

They also urged officials and members of both unions to constantly check the relevant platforms of NUCECFWW and CCESSA for necessary information and further directives.

NAN recalled that to avert the impending strike, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, had called for a reconciliation meeting between the workers and their employers.

