Construction company explains why NASS roof still leaking

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chemical, he said, was already imported from United States but would be applied after the raining season.

Project Engineer, Tajudeen Olanipekun gave the assurance on Wednesday while reacting to report made by some bloggers on rain water leakages at some points in the White House Segment of the complex.

It would be recalled that the ninth national assembly had as a result of the deterioration of the complex over the years, appropriated N30 billion to the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) in the 2021 fiscal year for comprehensive renovation.

Visible Construction that won the contract, commenced work in April 2022 with provision of temporary Hallowed Chambers for both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Reacting to the report on roof leakage experienced recently at the complex, Olanipekun said his firm was on top of the situation as specialised chemicals for the affected expansion joints would soon be applied.

He said that all the roofs of the complex both at the White House and adjourning structures had been thoroughly checked for discovery of expansion joints requiring water-tight chemicals that would prevent any form of leakages.

The chemical, he said, was already imported from United States but would be applied after the raining season.

“The report on roof leakage to us at Visible Construction is like marking script of a student still writing his or her examination.

”Renovation work on the entire complex is still being carried out by us.

“It is when we have finished the work that report on roof leakage can be written.

”There should be no cause for alarm from any quarters as regards the project since engineers from FCDA are also with us,” he said .

He further said that containers of State of the Art furniture to be fixed at both Chambers of the senate and the house of representatives had been brought in from the U .S.

