Constitutional amendment: Sanwo-Olu urges traditional rulers to partner with lawmakers

The governor, represented by the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the right time was right to assign traditional rulers specific roles in governance.

“When the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, came to Lagos recently, he said the National Assembly was working to ensure that traditional rulers are given specific roles in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

“I want to urge the traditional rulers to partner with the Lagos State House of Assembly to ensure that specific roles are given to them in the next constitutional amendment.

“It is one thing for the national assembly to make provision in the constitutional amendment, it another thing for LAHA to agree with it,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended Kosoko for transforming the town of Iworo within five years of becoming the king.

The governor described Oniworo as the architect of a modern Iworo Kingdom, a passionate father, a worthy leader and highly dependable person.

Mr Samson Olatunde, the Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) said the king had single-handedly sponsored a series of projects which had direct bearing on the lives of ordinary people of the town.

According to Olatunde, the entire Iworo Kingdom has witnessed on unprecedented level of transformation, with the state government’s development projects and intervention, such as Aradagun/Iworo and Epeme Road construction.

In his remark, Oba Kosoko recalled that the journey started on April 12, 2017 when his appointment was approved by the state government.

He reaffirmed his promise to be fair to all and to ensure safety of inhabitants of Iworo Kingdom.

“I will not relent in my efforts to ensure that our youths are productive and cultured; we shall engage them in terms of education and other social activities which will lead them to enviable positions in life.

“I am committed to the development of Iworo Kingdom with a little resources and donations from well-wishers,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly built palace of Oniworo of Iworo, named “The King’s Court’s” was inaugurated to mark the anniversary.