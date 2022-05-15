RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Constitutional amendment: Sanwo-Olu urges traditional rulers to partner with lawmakers

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged traditional rulers to partner with the state’s lawmakers to assign them roles in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

Babjide Sanwo-Olu
Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during the celebration of the fifth anniversary of Oba Oladele Kosoko’s coronation as the Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Badagry, Lagos State, on Saturday.

Recommended articles

The governor, represented by the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the right time was right to assign traditional rulers specific roles in governance.

“When the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, came to Lagos recently, he said the National Assembly was working to ensure that traditional rulers are given specific roles in the ongoing constitutional amendment.

“I want to urge the traditional rulers to partner with the Lagos State House of Assembly to ensure that specific roles are given to them in the next constitutional amendment.

“It is one thing for the national assembly to make provision in the constitutional amendment, it another thing for LAHA to agree with it,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu commended Kosoko for transforming the town of Iworo within five years of becoming the king.

The governor described Oniworo as the architect of a modern Iworo Kingdom, a passionate father, a worthy leader and highly dependable person.

Mr Samson Olatunde, the Chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA) said the king had single-handedly sponsored a series of projects which had direct bearing on the lives of ordinary people of the town.

According to Olatunde, the entire Iworo Kingdom has witnessed on unprecedented level of transformation, with the state government’s development projects and intervention, such as Aradagun/Iworo and Epeme Road construction.

In his remark, Oba Kosoko recalled that the journey started on April 12, 2017 when his appointment was approved by the state government.

He reaffirmed his promise to be fair to all and to ensure safety of inhabitants of Iworo Kingdom.

“I will not relent in my efforts to ensure that our youths are productive and cultured; we shall engage them in terms of education and other social activities which will lead them to enviable positions in life.

“I am committed to the development of Iworo Kingdom with a little resources and donations from well-wishers,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the newly built palace of Oniworo of Iworo, named “The King’s Court’s” was inaugurated to mark the anniversary.

NAN also reports that the traditional rulers that graced the anniversary include Oba Adeyemi Obalenlege, the Olota of Ota; Aholu Olalekan James, the Aholu of Kweme kingdom; Oba Adekanmi Ajose, the Alapa of Apa; and Onimeke of Imeke kingdom, Oba Olatunji Ogabi.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Constitutional amendment: Sanwo-Olu urges traditional rulers to partner with lawmakers

Constitutional amendment: Sanwo-Olu urges traditional rulers to partner with lawmakers

I will work with NASS to restructure Nigeria – Atiku

I will work with NASS to restructure Nigeria – Atiku

2023: We can’t afford to make mistakes, Saraki tells Delta delegates

2023: We can’t afford to make mistakes, Saraki tells Delta delegates

Blasphemy: El-Rufai bans all forms of religious protests in Kaduna

Blasphemy: El-Rufai bans all forms of religious protests in Kaduna

2023 : I’m only PDP presidential aspirant to win APC– Wike

2023 : I’m only PDP presidential aspirant to win APC– Wike

Blasphemy: Protest over Deborah’s murder turns violent, Tambuwal imposes curfew

Blasphemy: Protest over Deborah’s murder turns violent, Tambuwal imposes curfew

Why Akinwunmi Adesina's presidential bid is a ridiculous move [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Why Akinwunmi Adesina's presidential bid is a ridiculous move [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Gov Umahi confirms 3 deaths from market stall’s roof collapse

Gov Umahi confirms 3 deaths from market stall’s roof collapse

4 intending lawmakers in Lagos State withdraw from race

4 intending lawmakers in Lagos State withdraw from race

Trending

Real reason we’ve not released UTME 2022 results – JAMB Registrar

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers

Blasphemy: Tension in Sokoto as protesters demand release of Deborah’s alleged killers. (TheNewsNigeria)

JAMB releases 2022 UTME results; here is how to check

A cross-section of students writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) [thenationonlineng]

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don

Nigeria, Africa to witness 1st lunar eclipse of 2022 — Don (NAN)