Conjoined Nigerian twins undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia for free

Ima Elijah

Demonstrating exceptional generosity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has borne the entire financial burden of this complex and delicate procedure.

The conjoined Nigerian twins, Hassana and Hussaina, are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]
Announcing in a tweet, Spokesperson to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Garba Shehu noted that the intricate operation commenced approximately five hours ago and is projected to span a total of fourteen hours.

The decision to conduct the separation surgery in Saudi Arabia was made on November 9, 2022, when the King granted approval for the transportation of the twins and their parents.

This momentous event is being closely monitored by an expert team of surgeons, medical professionals, and support staff.

The dedicated medical personnel are employing state-of-the-art technology and drawing upon their extensive expertise to ensure the successful separation of the twins.

The operation, deemed one of the most intricate and challenging in the field of medicine, holds the promise of transforming the lives of these young twins and their family.

