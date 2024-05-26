Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

“The flood damaged a section of the building. It destroyed voters registration machines and other items,” Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, reported that the state was completely flooded following a torrential rainfall on Friday.

According to Olumekun, preliminary assessment shows that the heavy downpour damaged a section of the building, while movable and immovable items were submerged.

“Property submerged included vehicles parked at the premises as well as office furniture and equipment,” he said.

He added that some of the voter enrollment machines already configured for the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state were affected.

“The commission is delivering additional machines from the neighbouring states to make up for the shortfall.

“We are determined to ensure that the CVR will commence as scheduled on Monday, May 27, in all the 192 Wards across Edo.

“However, given the emergency, the state headquarters will not serve as a registration centre as planned.

“Instead, the exercise will now take place in our Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area office located at 16, Customs Road, off Benin/Auchi Road, Benin City,” he said.