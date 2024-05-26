ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Olumekun said the attention of security agencies and emergency services had been drawn to the incident.

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office [NAN]
Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office [NAN]

Recommended articles

“The flood damaged a section of the building. It destroyed voters registration machines and other items,” Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Dr Anugbum Onuoha, reported that the state was completely flooded following a torrential rainfall on Friday.

According to Olumekun, preliminary assessment shows that the heavy downpour damaged a section of the building, while movable and immovable items were submerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Property submerged included vehicles parked at the premises as well as office furniture and equipment,” he said.

He added that some of the voter enrollment machines already configured for the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state were affected.

“The commission is delivering additional machines from the neighbouring states to make up for the shortfall.

“We are determined to ensure that the CVR will commence as scheduled on Monday, May 27, in all the 192 Wards across Edo.

“However, given the emergency, the state headquarters will not serve as a registration centre as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead, the exercise will now take place in our Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area office located at 16, Customs Road, off Benin/Auchi Road, Benin City,” he said.

Olumekun said the attention of security agencies and emergency services had been drawn to the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Former EFCC chairman, Lamorde dies in Cairo after surgery complications

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

Nigerians are being left to suffer in prison, but people are working to fix the mess

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

FG backed deposed Emir's attempt to take over Sanusi's palace, Atiku slams Tinubu

Whatever affects Kano, affects Nigeria - Dethroned Emir warns authorities

Whatever affects Kano, affects Nigeria - Dethroned Emir warns authorities

Pastor wants parents to report children who can't explain their source of wealth

Pastor wants parents to report children who can't explain their source of wealth

Obi beats Buhari, Tinubu to emerge 'most impactful 4th Republic politician'

Obi beats Buhari, Tinubu to emerge 'most impactful 4th Republic politician'

Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

Kano residents unbothered by emirship tussle, carry on normal activities

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

Again, Third Mainland Bridge section closed for repairs

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

Concerns over upcoming guber election as flood damages Edo INEC office

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governor Ademola Adeleke [Daily Post Nigeria]

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

President Bola Tinubu.

How Tinubu can grow Nigeria’s economy to a trillion-dollar – PAAC

Sunshine [Family Health Care of Siouxland]

Nigerians should expect 3 days of thunderstorms and sunshine nationwide

President Bola Tinubu mourns President Ebrahim Raisi [Pulse.ng]

He was committed to Iran's development - Tinubu mourns President Raisi's death