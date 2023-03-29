Taraba people prefer stomach infrastructure to physical development – Gov Ishaku

Governor Ishaku gave the advice to his successor shortly after he collected his Certificate of Return from INEC.

He told Agbu who visited him to show his Certificate, as a mark of courtesy, that experience had shown that the people of the state appreciated stomach infrastructure more than physical development.

He appreciated the people for coming out to participate fully at the last polls and for specially voting the PDP and assured that the new administration would do more for the people.

He called on those who lost in the election to join hands with the governor elect to move the state forward.

“I feel happy fulfilled that we are handing over the reigns of power to another PDP governor.

”I will use this opportunity to call on all the other aspirants to come together and give support to the governor elect so that we can move the state forward. If the government succeeds, we all succeed as a state and a people.

“This administration will do more than we have done in the past. All we need is their support.

“Let me advise you to concentrate more on stomach infrastructure than physical infrastructure because the people appreciate stomach infrastructure more,” he said.

In his response, Kefas said that he would continue with the policies of the administration.

“Governance is a continuity. His Excellency has set the foundation. As we come in, we would look at what is on ground and continue from that.