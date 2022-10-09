RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commuters plying the Aba-Port Harcourt stretch of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway have appealed to the federal and Abia governments to save road users from untimely deaths on that stretch of the road.

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives.
Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives.

Read Also

The appeal came on the heels of an accident in which a 40-feet container fell from an articulated vehicle on an 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus heading to Port Harcourt.

The falling container killed one of the passengers in the bus and left the 17 others critically injured.

NAN reports that the accident occurred on Friday at the Flyover Bus Stop near Alaoji Spare Parts Market because of failure of the road at that spot. It was the latest in a series of similar accidents.

A commercial driver Mr Anyalewachi Onyekwuru, said the failed road from Aba to Oyigbo in Rivers had claimed hundreds of lives.

He added that it had also caused many vehicles, especially articulated vehicles plying the route to develop mechanical faults and break down right on the road.

He enjoined the federal and Abia governments to work on the road to reduce accidents.

“Friday’s accident occurred few weeks after a similar incident led to the death of eight persons at the Ugwunagbo Local Government Area part of the same Aba-Port Harcourt Highway.

“The accident that killed that young man and injured many people on Friday was avoidable if only the government did palliative work using just stones to fill the potholes,’’ he said.

Another motorist, Mr Chinedum Nnabuihe, expressed regrets that the state government could not apply even palliative measures because the highway is called a federal road.

He said that heavy duty vehicles going or coming from Rivers, especially from Port Harcourt and from Bayelsa use the road, putting a lot of pressure on it.

Nnabuihe said that Abia government must have noticed that businesses had lost much patronage because of the failure of that expressway leading into Aba.

He expressed regret at the loss of eight lives on the same road few weeks ago and enjoined both state and federal governments to save road users on that expressway.

Mrs Mfon Moses, a trader who frequents Ariaria International Market, Aba, decried the stoppage of rail service between Port Harcourt and Aba which, she said was a better alternative for commuters.

She urged governments to ease the sufferings of Nigerians and argued that with little efforts the roads would be passable and Nigerians would become more patriotic.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

Nigeria doesn't need a leader like Buhari again, we deserve better - NEF spokesman

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

2023 Election: Zamfara commissioner urges politicians to de-escalate tension

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

As petrol scarcity looms in Abuja, FG blames Kogi flood

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

51,541 inmates awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons– Minister

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

NDLEA arrests female drug dealer with 78 bags of cannabis

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

MC Oluomo shuts down Lagos with 5-million-man rally for Tinubu

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

8 persons die in Jos road accident – FRSC

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

Commuters appeal to govts as Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway claims more lives

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

FG building 3 custodial centres to house 9,000 inmates – Minister

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tobi Phillips, and Princess Ashley Adegoke

Meet 2 more women set to marry Ooni of Ife as he turns 48 this October

Prof Emmanuel Osodeke ASUU President and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige (Punch)

ASUU might be de-registered as FG approves CONUA as academic union

Big Brother Lockdown

Give us power to sanction Big Brother Naija, Bobriski – NCAC

Vice President 'Yemi Osinbajo (L), President Muhammadu Buhari (M) and Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg (R) taking a selfie

Meta: Nigeria sues Mark Zuckerberg's company, demands N30bn