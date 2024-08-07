ADVERTISEMENT
Commissioner reacts to reports governor's kitchen got ₦19 billion budget

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner added that the information being circulated is capable of triggering the mind of Zamfara people to react to something that was mischievous.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]
Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Abdulmalik Gajam, at a media briefing on Tuesday in Gusau described the information as mischievous.

He said, “I would like to clarify that the information being circulated in this regard on social media is unverified.

“A government that reduced its spending to save for the better future of the state cannot budget ₦19billion for the governor’s kitchen and other canteen equipment.

“Zamfara Government under Lawal is running an open door policy, we welcome media and other stakeholders to verify and access information on any issues instead of spreading unverified information.

“As a transparent government, we accept any challenge from any media outfit that sincerely scrutinises our administration with good intentions.

“Also, the media outfits need to be responsible on information concerning images of government to be published.”

Gajam lamented that the information being circulated was capable of triggering the mind of Zamfara people to react to something that was mischievous. He called on the media houses to always verify information and ensure dishing out only authentic information to the public.

Gajam highlighted that Lawal’s 2024 "Budget of Rescue", was to ensure more revenue generation, less expenditure and transparency in releasing public funds. He added that the present administration in the state since its inception ensured that all its expenditures were in the interest of the people of the state.

