Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

Jibril appealed to Kano on Monday while receiving the state Commandant of the NDLEA, Abubakar Ahmad. He pleaded with NDLEA to establish its unit within the Audu Bako Secretariat complex, Kano, to curb drug peddling and abuse.

“The issue of drug abuse among youths in Kano is alarming. We need NDLEA’s presence to mitigate security challenges,” Jibril said.

The commissioner highlighted the state government’s strategies to tackle drug-related problems, including reactivating 21 skill institutes to engage youths productively. Earlier, Ahmad praised the state governor’s commitment to combating drug abuse as evident in his visit to the Kiru reformatory.

