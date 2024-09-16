ADVERTISEMENT
Commissioner pleads with NDLEA to establish unit to fight drug abuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner highlighted the state government's strategies to tackle drug-related problems, including reactivating 21 skill institutes to engage youths productively.

NDLEA Operatives
Jibril appealed to Kano on Monday while receiving the state Commandant of the NDLEA, Abubakar Ahmad. He pleaded with NDLEA to establish its unit within the Audu Bako Secretariat complex, Kano, to curb drug peddling and abuse.

“The issue of drug abuse among youths in Kano is alarming. We need NDLEA’s presence to mitigate security challenges,” Jibril said.

Earlier, Ahmad praised the state governor's commitment to combating drug abuse as evident in his visit to the Kiru reformatory.

Ahmad also expressed gratitude for the state government’s support in completing and equipping the abandoned Drug Rehabilitation Centre at the NDLEA Command headquarters. He said that the collaboration would work in combating drug abuse and its consequences in Kano State.

