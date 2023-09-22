ADVERTISEMENT
Commission to establish Boko Haram museum in Borno

News Agency Of Nigeria

The museum will bring out the physical aspect of the insurgency for future generations to come and see, to enable them to understand the conflict.

Boko Haram terrorists have killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions from their communities in the past 11 years [TheCable]
The museum would be established in collaboration between the Commission and the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, stated this on Thursday in Maiduguri at an event to mark the 2023 International Day of Peace, organised by Peace Ambassador Centre for Humanitarian Aid And Empowerment.

According to Alkali, the museum will bring out the physical aspect of the insurgency for future generations to come and see, to enable them to understand the conflict.

While reiterating commitment of the commission to bringing succour to the victims of insurgency, Alkali said the Commission has been part and parcel of development of the University’s Centre for Counter Terrorism.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, lauded the NEDC’s support to peace building programmes in the region, especially in the University where it constructed the Centre for Peace and Counter Terrorism Research.

Shugaba said the university did not close for a day because of the insurgency, adding that, “if it had closed, it would be a sign of defeat and surrender to the terrorists’ ideology”.

Highlights of the occasion included paper presentations, investiture of Alkali and other personalities in recognition of their contributions to peace restoration in Borno and the region.

