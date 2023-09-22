Commission to establish Boko Haram museum in Borno

The museum would be established in collaboration between the Commission and the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mohammed Alkali, stated this on Thursday in Maiduguri at an event to mark the 2023 International Day of Peace, organised by Peace Ambassador Centre for Humanitarian Aid And Empowerment.

According to Alkali, the museum will bring out the physical aspect of the insurgency for future generations to come and see, to enable them to understand the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

While reiterating commitment of the commission to bringing succour to the victims of insurgency, Alkali said the Commission has been part and parcel of development of the University’s Centre for Counter Terrorism.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aliyu Shugaba, lauded the NEDC’s support to peace building programmes in the region, especially in the University where it constructed the Centre for Peace and Counter Terrorism Research.

Shugaba said the university did not close for a day because of the insurgency, adding that, “if it had closed, it would be a sign of defeat and surrender to the terrorists’ ideology”.