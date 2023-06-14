Commission lauds President Tinubu for signing Data Protection Act

The Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, provides a legal framework for the protection of personal information and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

Dr Vincent Olatunji, the National Commissioner, NDPC, made the commendation at the NDPB’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP) validation workshop on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Bill was introduced to the Senate and House of Representatives for consideration and passage on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, via a letter from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Now an Act, the new law establishes the NDPC and replaced the NDPB established by Buhari in February 2022.

Olatunji said: “I am happy to announce that data protection ecosystem is really growing.

“The Nigeria Data Protection Bureau is now a Commission by law. Nigeria now has its Data Protection Act signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 12.”

He appreciated the efforts of the former administration of Buhari who started the journey under the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami.

The national commissioner stressed the need for effective partnership and stakeholders engagement especially in the areas of awareness and sensitisation.

“We need to work together as government, private sector, academia, civil society groups.

“We agree that Nigeria is well positioned to move data protection ahead in Africa, the whole of Africa is waiting for us,” he said.

He disclosed that over 500,000 job opportunities had been identified in the data protection and privacy ecosystem which was in line with one of the campaign points of the current administration to create one million jobs in the digital economy sector in 12 months.

Olatunji, however, buttressed the need to bridge the huge gap that existed in the data protection ecosystem that had the capacity to create wealth and millions of jobs for Nigerians and promote the digital economy.

Mr Williams Ojo, thebPermanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, reaffirmed government commitment to fostering a culture of trust and accountability in the digital sphere.

“We can create an ecosystem that protects the rights of individuals while fostering a vibrant and innovative digital economy.

“Together, let us embark on this validation workshop with a shared vision, a vision of a Nigeria where personal data is treated with the utmost respect, where individuals have control over their own information, and where innovation thrives in an environment of trust,” he said.

Mr Kashifu Inuwa, the Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said data was the currency of digital economy, urging the meeting to look at the key principles for data protection.

“We need to prioritise freedom and rights of our citizens, promote transparency, accountability and foster an enabling environment for innovation and economic growth.

“We can only create jobs when we are innovative and look at how we can create prosperity in our country,” he said.

Dr Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola, the Chairman, Committee on the Action Plan, said the roadmap was intended to help identify some of the things needed to build the ecosystem.