The riders overpowered a few security officials at the entrance of the government house, smashing glasses and doors at the reception, before leaving without the corpse.

The protesters, wielding sticks and clubs alleged that the deceased gave up on the way to the hospital after he was brutalised by the men of the Taskforce on Special Services, Governors Office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the taskforce is headed by the Cross River Security Adviser (South), Mr Ani Esin.

It was alleged that incident occurred around Four Miles area of Ikot Ansa in the state capital.

As at the time of filling this report, a large number of security agents, comprising the police and military were battling to disperse the protesters.

Reacting to the event, the Police Public Relation Officer for the state, Mr Irene Ugbo said the late motorcyclist fell from his bike while being pursued by the taskforce and became unconscious.

NAN reports that there is an existing law in the state that restricts commercial riders from operating on major roads in Calabar.

Such roads included Four Miles, where the incident occurred.

Commercial motorcyclists, however, constantly flout the restriction.