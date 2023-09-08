ADVERTISEMENT
Coalition commend police over arrest of suspected killers of FUOYE's student

News Agency Of Nigeria

The coalition noted that the swift action by the police to endure justice was commendable.

Nigerian police officers [LSPC]

The nursing student had gone to study within the school premises in the evening of the fateful day, but did not return, prompting her roommates to raise an alarm.

A search party assembled to comb the school premises found her body in a shallow grave in the early hours of Wednesday few metres behind the nursing lecture hall, with her eyes gorged.

In an open letter to Ekiti’s Gov. Biodun Oyebanji and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Dare Ogundare, the coalition noted that the swift action by the police to endure justice was commendable. It implored all relevant authorities to spare no efforts at ensuring that the perpetrators were brought to face the full wrath of the law.

In the letter entitled: “Condemnation of the heinous crime against a female student of FUOYE and the urgent need to set the wheel of justice in motion,’’ the coalition expressed commitment to addressing gender issues,

“It is with profound grief and outrage that we address you regarding the tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through our community.

“The murder and mutilation of the body of a 200-level female student in Ekiti is an abhorrent act that shattered the lives of the victim and her family, but also shook the very foundation of our society.

“Such gruesome incident strikes fear into the hearts of students, especially women and girls, who should feel safe pursuing their education.

“This horrifying event has far-reaching consequences, particularly on the mental health of our students and their parents.

“The trauma and anxiety that this act has instilled in the minds of young women and the entire students at FUOYE and their parents are immeasurable,’’ the letter read.

It added that the fear of violence should not impede individuals’ education or personal growth, and called for comprehensive measures to enhance the safety and security of students within and around educational institutions.

It is our collective responsibility to create an environment where students can pursue their dreams without fear of violence,’’ it stressed.

The coalition condoled with the family of the victim and urged FUOYE to cooperate with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.

It is only by uniting as a community that we can labour ceaselessly to ensure that this abominable act never finds a place in our community, and that justice is served,’’ the coalition stated.

In the coalition are the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, the International Federation of Women Lawyers, the Gender Mobile Initiative and the Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development.

Others are the National Council of Women Societies, the Centre for Better Health and Community Development and the Gender Relevance Promotion Initiative

News Agency Of Nigeria

