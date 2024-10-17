CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, a video made the rounds on social media showing the vehicle in a state of ruin after the explosion, while terrified bystanders scampered for safety after the loud blast sent shockwaves of panic through the area.

The tragic incident occurred in the morning at the NIPCO filling station on Aduwawa along the Benin-Auchi Expressway.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the explosion occurred when the unapproved technician who did the installation and the car owner drove to the filling station to subject the contraption to a test run.

Three people, who reportedly sustained various injuries from the blast, were rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Ugbowo for medical attention.

CNG car explosion in Edo heightens fears

The explosion has heightened safety fears among many Nigerians regarding the conversion of petrol-powered vehicles to CNG.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu-led administration has been driving the CNG initiative as part of efforts to reduce transportation costs following the removal of subsidy on petrol, as well as create an energy mix to reduce dependency on fossil fuel.

Reacting to the incident in a statement on X, the Presidential CNG Initiative extended sympathy to those injured and expressed gratitude that no lives were lost.

It, however, said a close examination of the cylinder revealed that the conversion was done illegally, adding that police, the filling station and regulatory authorities have commended investigation into the development.

“The Presidential CNG Initiative notes the unfortunate incident that involved an illegally modified vehicle at a NIPCO CNG Station at Ikpoba Hill in Benin City on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

“The PCNGI commiserate with those injured in this avoidable incident and is thankful that no lives were lost. The PCNGI also note that the safe handling of all hydrocarbons is critical to their safe use.

“A close examination of the cylinder in question in Benin City shows it was welded and modified, and not approved for use for CNG.

“The police, regulatory authorities, and management of NIPCO are undertaking a painstaking investigation of the incident and we are coordinating with them.

“This incident reiterates the impetus of the PCNGI and our partners on the soon-to-be-launched Nigeria Gas Vehicle Monitoring System at SON, NMDPRA, NADDC and FRSC to tackle any bad actors in the ecosystem that seeks to make this safer, cheaper, cleaner and more reliable source of fueling risky for all.

“We also call on all stakeholders to cooperate with the new system of regulation and ensure full compliance.