Labour Party lawmakers donate 6 months' salaries to cushion hardship in Anambra

This is given the current hardship and hyperinflation in the country caused by subsidy removal, currency devaluation and monumental high cost of living, goods and services.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu on the impact of the rare gesture on the people.

Ezekwueme noted that “the legislators are indeed in tune with excruciating sufferings, hunger, anger, abject poverty, unemployment and insecurity in the country”.

According to him, “This is a clear indication that they bear the interest and welfare of members of their respective constituencies at heart.

“They have engraved and etched their names in the hearts and minds of Nigerians through their patriotic and humanitarian dispositions,” he said.

The CLO boss recalled that two state lawmakers – Fred Ezenwa and Jude Umennajiego – last month fumigated Fegge and Odoakpu communities within the Onitsha axis of Anambra respectively to curtail the menace of mosquito bites and malaria.

“The only good motive in politics is the motive of doing good for one’s country and its citizens which is in tandem with wise decisions of the legislators to put smiles on the faces of members of their constituencies.

“We call on other legislators and politicians to emulate the donors. It is of prime importance to ensure transparent disbursement of the funds to the most vulnerable citizens irrespective of party affiliations.

“CLO had earlier commended Sen. Victor Umeh, Sen. Tony Nwoye, Prof. Lilian Orogbo of Awka North and South Federal Constituency and Rep Maureen Gwacham of Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency for providing humongous palliatives for their various senatorial zones and constituencies.