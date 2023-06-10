Cleric admonishes youths on money rituals, internet fraud.

Abayomi, who gave the advice on Friday in Ilorin in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said desperate means of making money could ruin their future.

According to him, most youths are desperate and engage in all sorts of dangerous act to get rich fast at all cost.

“Youths are not ready to make money through a legal means. They deepen their hands in things that can ruin their future in a short while.

“They engage in rituals and practice internet fraud just to appear big beyond their real self.

“It is becoming worrisome how desperate our youths are. They are ready to go any length just to find money.

“Wait for your time and stop being desperate. Your own time will come if you are patient, discipline and hardworking,” he said.

The cleric also advised the youths to have fear of God and stop being desperate for worldly materials.

Besides, he enjoined parents to stop mounting pressure on their children to buy cars, build houses when they are still trying to make things work.

“Stop comparing your children to others. You are pushing them to do things that may cost them their lives.