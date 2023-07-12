'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations, said this on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Abuja. According to Yakoob, the allegations are an attempt to skip clearance fees and short-change the University.

It could be recalled that there have been reports circulating on the social media of illegal payment of clearance fees by some graduating students of University of Abuja before enrolling for NYSC programme.

Yakoob explained that the verification Department in charge of clearance had all the facts at its disposal. He added that more than 80% of the students had paid, while 15% were yet to pay.

“There is nothing illegal about the fees and the University is very clear on this. The students whose names are not on the accepted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) jamb list must pay such a fee.

“While some of those students paid, many others do not, often time, in an attempt to short-change the University.

“Though they always thought they had scaled through, at the critical time they need clearance to leave the University, they are made to pay that sum because the verification unit which is in charge of this clearance has all the facts at its disposal.