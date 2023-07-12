ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to UniAbuja Head of Information and University Relation, the allegations are an attempt to skip clearance fees and short-change the University.

University of Abuja
University of Abuja

Recommended articles

Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations, said this on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 in Abuja. According to Yakoob, the allegations are an attempt to skip clearance fees and short-change the University.

It could be recalled that there have been reports circulating on the social media of illegal payment of clearance fees by some graduating students of University of Abuja before enrolling for NYSC programme.

Yakoob explained that the verification Department in charge of clearance had all the facts at its disposal. He added that more than 80% of the students had paid, while 15% were yet to pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is nothing illegal about the fees and the University is very clear on this. The students whose names are not on the accepted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) jamb list must pay such a fee.

“While some of those students paid, many others do not, often time, in an attempt to short-change the University.

Though they always thought they had scaled through, at the critical time they need clearance to leave the University, they are made to pay that sum because the verification unit which is in charge of this clearance has all the facts at its disposal.

“And most students are aware of this and are complying. At the moment, more than 80 per cent of the students have paid, leaving just 15 per cent who are expected to pay,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

'Animals shouldn't use the hospital' - Abia Govt declares multi-specialist hospital unfit for use

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies