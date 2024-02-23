CJN to swear in new Supreme Court justices on Monday

This was made known in an invite sent to media houses by the Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Festus Akande.

The invite stated that the oath of office would be administered to the justices by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The justices are, Jummai Sankey, Chidiebere Uwa, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Haruna Tsammani, Moore Adumein, Obande Ogbuinya, and Stephen Adah.

Others are Habeeb Abiru, Jamilu Yammama Tukur, Abubakar Sadiq Umar, and Mohammed Baba Idris.

According to Akande, “The newly appointed 11 Justices of the Supreme Court will be sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on Monday at 10.00 a.m. at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court.”

Recall that the retirement of Justice Amina Augie in September 2023, reduced the number of the Supreme Court judges to 11 including the Chief Justice.

Subsequently, President Bola Tinubu’s appointed 11 justices and the National Assembly confirmed their appointment in December 2023.