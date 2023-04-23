The sports category has moved to a new website.
Civil servants commend Buhari over payment of Peculiar Allowance

News Agency Of Nigeria

A civil servants appealed to the President-elect to continue with the payment with a view to gaining popularity from workers.

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

Some of them who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday, described the payment as timely.

Agnes Iguben, a civil servant, said she was surprised to see an increase when she received her salary for April.

She said the money would go a long way in meeting her family needs throughout the month.

”I want to commend President Muhammadu Buhari, though I do not know what the increase is about but the government did well for us.

”Some people said it is a 40 per cent increase to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy that will be removed in June.

”Whatever it is, I pray it will continue so that my family can live an improved life,” she said.

Abubakar Idowu, another civil servant, said that the development was commendable and well appreciated.

Idowu said that although he was yet to receive the credit alert of his salary, he was convinced the news story is true.

”God bless PMB. I know even his enemies will pray for him secretly for this; Everywhere is stew, everywhere correct. PMB is a goal.

”This is meant to help government workers to cushion the effects of rising inflation, the rising cost of living, hikes in transportation fare, housing, electricity and the likely removal of fuel subsidy,” he said.

Another civil servant, Ngozi Ebe, advised fellow workers to spend wisely as the money was meant to cushion the effect of the proposed subsidy removal.

”In case you received arrears of payments, please do not spend all in case fuel subsidy is removed from the month of June,” she said.

Another civil servants who preferred anonymity appealed to the President-elect to continue with the payment with a view to gaining popularity from workers.

”Most times, outgoing governments will make a law and the new government can change it.

”I pray that this will not be the case in this increment,” the worker said.

NAN reports that earlier in March, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, disclosed that the Federal Government had approved a pay rise for civil servants in the country.

He said that the pay rise had been included in the 2023 budget, noting that it would take effect from Jan. 1.

Ngige described the pay rise as a peculiar allowance for civil servants in view of the current economic reality.

He said it was meant to help government workers to cushion the effects of rising inflation, rising cost of living, hikes in transportation fare, housing and electricity tariffs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

