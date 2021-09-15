On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, some aggrieved civil servants took their grievances to the Cross River State Government Secretariat gates, with banners and placards that read: "3 years without salary. Who did we offend? Yet we go to work everyday," "Governor Ayade, pay us our salaries," etc.

Cross River Watch reports that there is palpable anxiety and grumbling among many aides of the Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, as many of them are yet to receive their August salary.

The news platform also adds that several aides of the governor, including Commissioners, Special Advisers, Personal Assistants etc., are yet to get their pay for the month of August.