Civil servants barricade State Secretariat in Calabar, protest 3 years of unpaid salaries

Jude Egbas

Some of the workers say they haven't been paid for months and years.

President Muhammadu Buhari with Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade [Presidency]

Public sector employees in Cross River State, have been protesting years of unpaid salaries and allowances all week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, some aggrieved civil servants took their grievances to the Cross River State Government Secretariat gates, with banners and placards that read: "3 years without salary. Who did we offend? Yet we go to work everyday," "Governor Ayade, pay us our salaries," etc.

Cross River Watch reports that there is palpable anxiety and grumbling among many aides of the Cross River Governor Ben Ayade, as many of them are yet to receive their August salary.

The news platform also adds that several aides of the governor, including Commissioners, Special Advisers, Personal Assistants etc., are yet to get their pay for the month of August.

A spokesperson for the governor is yet to respond to repeated requests for comments for this story.

