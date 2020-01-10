One of Nigeria’s greatest and renowned novelists, Chukwuemeka Ike, is dead.

The prolific writer died on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Anambra state at the age of 88.

Until his death on Thursday, Chukwuemeke was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba.

He was also one of the tops academics in Nigeria as he served in various roles in two notable universities in the country.

He served as a registrar at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and a visiting professor at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Chukwuemeka was also the first Nigerian to serve as the registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Some of his works include Toads for Supper, his first work published in 1965, The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.