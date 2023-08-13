ADVERTISEMENT
Christians should join politics to stop fraudulent elections - Obasanjo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo said Christians must rise in the face of insecurity, hopelessness, and poverty in the land.

Former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo.
Former Nigeria president, Olusegun Obasanjo.

The former President, who said elections in Nigeria were corrupt, noted that the involvement of the church in the nation's politics will bring about required sanitisation.

He said these at the 57th annual convention and 67th anniversary of The Gospel Faith Mission International held at the Gospel City, Ogunmakin, on Lagos/Ibadan expressway in Ogun State on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Speaking on the theme, ‘The Roles of the Church in Nation Building at a Time Like This,’ Obasanjo said the church must rise to the occasion and save the country at a time like this when insecurity, hopelessness, poverty, and depression are prevalent.

“The foundation of election in Nigeria is corruption and you cannot make corruption the foundation of anything for it to be good,” said the former President.

Recalling what happened during the 1999 elections, Obasanjo said the two first sad and bad experiences he had were during the local government elections, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was totally rejected.

“The two first sad and bad experiences that I had, we had local govt election in 1999.”

A few days to the election, they said to me where is the money for the police, money for INEC, I said no money, money for DSS,” he recalled.

The retired General said he refused to make money available because he felt all government agencies should have been paid for discharging their duties.

