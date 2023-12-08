Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

Chowdeck’s Head of Sales and Partnerships, Kennedy Offor, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Offor said the partnership represented a significant milestone on the quest to provide unparalleled customer satisfaction and convenience by elevating the way Nigerians shop for groceries.

According to him, the partnership will transform the online supermarket ecosystem by providing quick and easy logistics solutions for on-demand grocery orders from Shoprite through its mobile application and web store.

“Our customers can now enjoy the ease of access to Shoprite’s high-quality, expansive product range from the comfort of their homes.

“We’re incredibly delighted to join hands with Shoprite to bring the best of both worlds – meals and groceries – to our customers,”

“Our partnership is a reflection of our shared vision and commitment to creating positive change and ease in the daily lives of our customers.

“As we move forward, we will continue to innovate and expand our processes, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to exceptional online grocery shopping.

“Together, Shoprite and Chowdeck are poised to become the go-to service for online grocery shopping in Nigeria,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer at Shoprite, Hubertus Rick, said the collaboration marked another stride in offering their customers a smooth and efficient way to order their groceries.

“At Shoprite, our commitment remains centred on delivering outstanding service to our customers, now through online grocery shopping.”

Also speaking, a Strategy Manager at Shoprite, Tosin Olukoya, said the organisation’s aim was to provide customers with exceptional service and an enhanced shopping experience.