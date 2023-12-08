ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

The partnership will transform the online supermarket ecosystem, providing quick & easy logistics solutions for on-demand grocery orders from Shoprite.

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria [Techpoint Africa]
Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria [Techpoint Africa]

Recommended articles

Chowdeck’s Head of Sales and Partnerships, Kennedy Offor, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja. Offor said the partnership represented a significant milestone on the quest to provide unparalleled customer satisfaction and convenience by elevating the way Nigerians shop for groceries.

According to him, the partnership will transform the online supermarket ecosystem by providing quick and easy logistics solutions for on-demand grocery orders from Shoprite through its mobile application and web store.

“Our customers can now enjoy the ease of access to Shoprite’s high-quality, expansive product range from the comfort of their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re incredibly delighted to join hands with Shoprite to bring the best of both worlds – meals and groceries – to our customers,”

“Our partnership is a reflection of our shared vision and commitment to creating positive change and ease in the daily lives of our customers.

“As we move forward, we will continue to innovate and expand our processes, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to exceptional online grocery shopping.

“Together, Shoprite and Chowdeck are poised to become the go-to service for online grocery shopping in Nigeria,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer at Shoprite, Hubertus Rick, said the collaboration marked another stride in offering their customers a smooth and efficient way to order their groceries.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At Shoprite, our commitment remains centred on delivering outstanding service to our customers, now through online grocery shopping.”

Also speaking, a Strategy Manager at Shoprite, Tosin Olukoya, said the organisation’s aim was to provide customers with exceptional service and an enhanced shopping experience.

“Through this partnership, we are able to better meet their needs with a quick and convenient way to get groceries, across Nigeria.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Reps reject CBN, Customs representatives, demand Head's appearance for budget defense

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

Sheikh Gumi believes Kaduna village bombing was intentional

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

FG inaugurates ₦2.8bn TETFund projects in Nnamdi Azikiwe university

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

Chowdeck, Shoprite partner to provide quick, easy online shopping across Nigeria

EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank of $39,554

EFCC arraigns man for allegedly defrauding Sterling Bank of $39,554

NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Tudun Biri bombings

NEMA donates relief materials to victims of Tudun Biri bombings

Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

Late Alaafin’s son, AbdulFatai Adeyemi, dies hours to 47th birthday

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Canada increases proof of funds for international students by 100%

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Jigawa Government approves ₦173m for solar project at Dutse hospital

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kogi assembly (TribuneOnline)

Kogi Assembly gives December 30 ultimatum to Education ministry over ₦497.3m WAEC fees

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

NAF helicopter crashes in Port Harcourt, crew members survive

File Photo: NAF Helicopter. [Channels TV]

Nigerian Air Force helicopter crashlands in Rivers

Governor, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai at the Kaduna State Assembly to present the 2021 Budget. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

Kaduna NASS legislator provides free medical surgeries to 600 people