ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The spokesperson said that the community was happy with the swift response by the task force to check the contaminated products.

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe
Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Recommended articles

The spokesperson for the Agency, Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, who disclosed this on Sunday in a statement said that the turkeys were seized by the Nigerian Customs Service.

He said they had also been set ablaze at a dump site because they were contaminated and could cause a cholera outbreak.

He noted that somehow, the contaminated turkeys found their way into the hands of unscrupulous elements trying to sell them to members of the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Following tip-off from a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Rasheed Shabi and the Oloja of Epe, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the officials of the Lagos State Task Force swung into action.

“The task force raided the shanties close to the dump site where the contaminated turkeys were said to have been destroyed and arrested eight suspects with some of the turkeys. Harmful weapons were recovered,” he said.

The spokesperson, who quoted Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the traditional ruler of Epe in his reaction to the arrest, said that the community was happy with the swift response by the task force to check the contaminated products.

“I am glad this menace has been nipped in the bud before it blows out of proportion. The state is currently battling to contain the cholera outbreak in some parts of the metropolis.

“We need not compound the issues rather, it’s our responsibility to the citizenry to ensure sinister forces do not plunge the state into crisis for their own selfish gains.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Nigeria Customs Service should always seek the support of sister agencies like the Police, Military, DSS and LAWMA when carrying out exhibit burning exercises.

“This is to avoid official compromise and ensure they are burnt beyond recovery by miscreants in the community,” the Oba said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

LG autonomy judgment may experience hitches if not well implemented – Lawyers

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Air Force kills scores of terrorists in airstrikes in Kaduna

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Cholera: Lagos Task force arrests 8 over contaminated turkey in Epe

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

Tinubu congratulates Arise TV owner, Obaigbena on 65th birthday

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

We don't need more states, most of the existing ones not viable - Agbakoba

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Church members trek 24.2km to promote unity, love in Abuja

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Reaction as NCC targets 25% increase in telecom sector to boost Nigeria's GDP

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

Food importation may destroy Nigeria’s agric sector, Adesina warns FG

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

'Violence has no place in democracy' - Tinubu condemns attempt on Trump's life

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Govt

Kaduna health workers suspend strike after reaching agreement with Government

President Bola Tinubu [PM News Nigeria]

Nigerians are hungry, it's a threat to national peace - APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Senator Adamu’s solar-powered electricity lights up Kaduna

Takai Shamang [NAN]

Former NLC President kidnapped in Kaduna