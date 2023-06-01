The sports category has moved to a new website.
Chinese President promises Tinubu increased economic cooperation with Nigeria

Nurudeen Shotayo

He called on the two countries to share ideas and align strategies, urging President Tinubu to also create more conducive environment for investment.

President Bola Tinubu meets Chinese special envoy, Peng Qinghua in Aso Rock. [Twitter:Presidency]
A statement by Tunde Rahman, Office of the President, on Wednesday in Abuja, said the Chinese president spoke through his Special Envoy, Peng Qinghua, Vice Chairperson, Standing Committee of National People’s Congress, People’s Republic of China.

Qinghua met with President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Qinghua said the two countries at present had good bilateral relations and economic cooperation, noting that Chinese companies were doing well in Nigeria in railways, roads, hydropower and free trade zones.

While commending Tinubu’s plan to lead Nigeria to a new era of economic development and prosperity, the Chinese envoy, however, said there were areas where Nigeria could benefit from China.

He called on the two countries to share ideas and align strategies, urging President Tinubu to also create more conducive environment for investment.

Responding, Tinubu said Nigeria was open for business and constructive partnerships, and would do business with any country ready to do business with the country.

He promised that his administration would work to promote ease-of-doing business.

He said: “We need accelerated growth and we are ready to do business honestly with those ready to do business with us.

“We will continue to work to promote democracy in the West African sub-region. I’m a product of democracy and shall work day and night to advance democracy.

“We will fight terrorism and all forms of criminality. We can learn from each other, but we will remain non-aligned.”

The Chinese delegation included her Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun and Minister-Counselor Zhang Yi.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

