The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle, on Saturday said the patients – 22 females and 45 males – were discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

“Twenty-four are from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, two from Lekki and eight from Lagos University Teaching Hospital Isolation Centres,” it said.

The ministry said that the patients had fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 two consecutive times.

“With this, the number of discharged patients has risen to 608,” it said.

Earlier, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, advised the state residents to support the government in its drive to rid the state of COVID-19 by complying with all its directives on safety protocols.

“As our frontline health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19.

“We urge citizens to adhere strictly to our public advisories and directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” he said.