Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Anyaso and his entire executive members were re-elected after a unanimous vote by the entire members in an election that took place in IPMAN House in Enugu on Friday.

In his acceptance speech, Anyaso appreciated members of the association for the confidence and trust reposed on him and his entire executive, adding: “My executive is first ever to enjoy this great privilege”.

Anyaso noted that members of IPMAN had been a great pillar of support in his past three years in office, making it possible for the association to achieve some milestones. According to him, “The re-election is a call for more responsibility on our part and to see that we ameliorate difficulties faced by our members in their businesses.”

He said: “Since the removal of the fuel subsidy, our members have continued to find it difficult to survive the harsh business environment confronting all business concerns in the country.

“Even as we are struggling to keep business afloat and retain our workers, a state government in its quest to raise its internal revenue had come down so hard on our individual members and their business outfits.

“This latest development also undermines the agreement with various state governments that IPMAN would be paying a collective tax to ensure that all members pay and check issues of over or multiple taxation.

“This is highly prevalent in Anambra State, where despite an agreement with the state government, you still see signage officials and Ocha Brigade officials coming to demand money, arrest and detain our members and their workers.”

Anyaso said that the over-taxation issue in Anambra might force its members to down tools and shut down fuel sales operations in the state within the next two weeks. He said: “All efforts to call the attention of the Anambra State Government on the issue have proved abortive and not yielded any fruit.

“Recently, some of our members in Anambra State were taken to court and jailed or given the option of fines due to their refusal to comply with illegal and over-taxation,” he added.

Anyaso applauded Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Kogi, and Cross River state Governments for cooperating and supporting IPMAN members and their activities. Earlier, Pius Onyeka, Chairman of Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Petroleum Matters, commended IPMAN for a very peaceful election, adding: “I will be glad if elections in Nigeria will go this very peaceful way.”

Onyeka assured that the House would continue to work cordially with IPMAN members to ensure the availability of fuel in the state for the overall benefit of the good people of Enugu state.

Speaking, the Grand Patron of IPMAN, Enugu Unit, Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, also lauded IPMAN for working in unison and ensuring steady growth of the association within various states it covers.

“As you people are progressives, I will continue to support IPMAN,”, urging IPMAN members to call on him for counseling and guidance,” Ezeokafor, Founder of JEZCO Nigeria Ltd., he added.

Others re-elected included; Ndubuisi Nwokwu as Vice Chairman; Nnaemeka Iloafor, Secretary; Ndubuisi Egbogota, Assistant Secretary; Emeka Onyima, Treasurer, and Obinna Njoku as Financial Secretary.