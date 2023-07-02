ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

China visits Nigeria with 3 ships, strengthens bilateral relationship

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that the Chinese people resident in Lagos came out in their numbers to welcome the Chinese envoy at the NPA.

The Chinese envoy with senior Nigerian Navy personnel at NPA.
The Chinese envoy with senior Nigerian Navy personnel at NPA.

Recommended articles

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Chi Jian Chun, said that the visitation of the Chinese envoy, scheduled for July 2 to 6, would also enhance maritime security within West Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MSL Destroyer NANNING, made the port call at Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) Berth 21, while the other two ships remained at anchorage.

Chun said that the delegation from China was big with more than 700 people and three ships to Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The visit is to further deepen the relationship the two countries have with one another and also seek to strengthen and improve our relationship and cooperation with each other.

“This visit demonstrates the harmony and symphony between Nigeria and China,” he said.

The ambassador said that China and Nigeria would continue to work together and promote peace and harmony while also seeking ways to make contributions to the international community.

“I believe that this visit will deepen the cooperation between both countries military sector so that we can work together to overcome obstacles.

“We will continue to do more things to facilitate and promote the relationship between the two countries,” Chun said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, said the visitation would further help to cement the relationship between the two countries.

This is “especially between the Nigerian Navy and the Chinese Navy as well as the military. This will help us fight crimes, especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

“During their period of stay, our men will be interacting, we will be having some sporting activities, exchange of momentous and gifts.

“We will also discuss the future of both navies, especially on how we can benefit from each other,” Akpan said.

The FOC added that the term called ‘sea riders’ enabled some of the Nigerian Navy personnel onboard the Chinese ship and they could also have some of their own men on-board our ship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This helps to foster friendship across the horizon,” Akpan said.

NAN reports that the Chinese people resident in Lagos came out in their numbers to welcome the Chinese envoy at the NPA.

There was also a rich display of the culture of the Chinese people which could be seen in the colourful display of their synchronised dance routine at the port.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

China visits Nigeria with 3 ships, strengthens bilateral relationship

China visits Nigeria with 3 ships, strengthens bilateral relationship

Tell Nigerians how ₦400bn fuel subsidy savings was spent, SERAP tells Tinubu

Tell Nigerians how ₦400bn fuel subsidy savings was spent, SERAP tells Tinubu

PDP, LP, others kick as Imo govt charges opposition parties ₦54m campaign fee

PDP, LP, others kick as Imo govt charges opposition parties ₦54m campaign fee

Navy debunks report of alleged absurdity in Admiralty University

Navy debunks report of alleged absurdity in Admiralty University

Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party

Ibadan agog as Sen. Sharafadeen Alli holds inauguration party

10th NASS to prioritise climate change issues ‐ Deputy Speaker

10th NASS to prioritise climate change issues ‐ Deputy Speaker

Lift ban on night operations of tricycles in Bayelsa - BDI tells Gov Diri

Lift ban on night operations of tricycles in Bayelsa - BDI tells Gov Diri

Gunmen kill pastor, abduct 7 church members during vigil in Ogun

Gunmen kill pastor, abduct 7 church members during vigil in Ogun

My father’s disciplinary approach contributed to my success, Afe Babalola's son

My father’s disciplinary approach contributed to my success, Afe Babalola's son

Pulse Sports

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Jose Mourinho: Roma coach banned for 10 days and fined N40m after abusing Serie A referee

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Transfer News Live: Chelsea confirm Nico Jackson arrival! Azpilicueta to Atletico Madrid deal AGREED!

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Jeremiah Okorodudu: 7 things about Nigerian Olympian that hospital seized his corpse

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Ogenyi Onazi urges fans to pity Osimhen financially

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

Super Eagles’ Premier League, Serie A stars not better than me – Semi Ajayi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@femigbaja]

Femi Gbajabiamila, worthy ambassador of Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

AEDC notifies customers of tariff increase from July 2023

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President