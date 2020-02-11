Despite the fact that no coronavirus case has been confirmed in Nigeria, the Chinese government has sent an official guide on treating the deadly virus to authorities of Africa's most populous nation.

The Chinese embassy in Nigeria, in a statement, confirmed that the official guide on coronavirus was shared with Nigeria, and other countries through an official channel.

The treatment guide include -Lab Test Procedure, Epidemic Update and Risk Assessment, Diagnosis and Treatment Protocol, Management of close contacts, Surveillance and Epidemiological Investigation.

The statement read partly, “Official Guide Documents on preventing and controlling the novel coronavirus pneumonia have been provided by China National Health Commission to its counterpart in Nigeria and other countries through official channel."

The first case of coronavirus, which is believed to have originated from bats, was recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

In a latest development, CNN reports that the virus has killed more than 1,000 people globally since the outbreak began, and no less than 40,000 persons have been infected.