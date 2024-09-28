ADVERTISEMENT
China celebrates 75th anniversary in Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

Yu highlighted China’s contributions to global economic growth, averaging over 30 per cent between 2013 and 2023.

China celebrates 75th anniversary in Nigeria
China celebrates 75th anniversary in Nigeria [Threads;bashirahmaad]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the celebration marked a significant moment in China’s history following the Chinese Civil War.

It also marked the victory of Mao Zedong’s Communist forces over the Kuomintang forces of Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek, Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the PRC on 1 Oct. 1, 1949.

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, reflected on the nation’s progress, citing tremendous transformation under the Communist Party’s leadership.

“Over the past 75 years, China has evolved from poverty to prosperity.

“We’ve lifted nearly 100 million people out of poverty and achieved moderate prosperity,” Yu said.

Yu highlighted China’s contributions to global economic growth, averaging over 30 per cent between 2013 and 2023.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, congratulated China on its milestone and expressed Nigeria’s commitment to enhancing cooperation.

He announced plans for parliamentary engagement through the China-Nigeria Friendship Group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured cultural performances by the Zhengzhou Kungfu group and renowned Quju and Yuju opera artists, promoting harmony and symphony.

News Agency Of Nigeria

