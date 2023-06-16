ADVERTISEMENT
Chike Olemgbe emerges as Speaker of 10th Imo Assembly

News Agency Of Nigeria

In a brief speech, Olemgbe promised to work in synergy with the executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

Chike Olemgbe, the new Speaker, Imo House of Assembly. [NAN]
Chike Olemgbe, the new Speaker, Imo House of Assembly. [NAN]

Olemgbe, a first term lawmaker, was elected unopposed on Friday shortly after the inauguration of the Assembly in Owerri.

Vitalis Azodo (APC-Ideato South) moved the motion for the election of the new speaker, while Ugochukwu Obodo (APC-Owerri Municipal) seconded the motion, paving way for his election.

The clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara, thereafter sworn in Olemgbe as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Amara Iwuanyanwu (Nwangele), the immediate past Deputy Speaker, was returned unopposed as the new Deputy Speaker and sworn in accordingly.

In a brief speech, Olemgbe promised to work in synergy with the executive to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Olemgbe was the Transition Committee Chairman of the Ihitte/Uboma local government council of the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

