ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Chief of Defence Staff pleads for understanding amidst drone attack fallout

Ima Elijah

He urged the public not to demoralise the troops, noting the military's determination to end insecurity in the nation.

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)
Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff (Credit: Premium Times Nigeria)

Recommended articles

General Musa made this plea during the graduation ceremony of the Senior Executive Course 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) near Jos.

Speaking at the event, General Musa stated that the incident was not intentional, expressing deep regret for the unfortunate occurrence. "We are meant to protect Nigerians and cannot be seen killing them," he stated.

He urged the public not to demoralise the troops, noting the military's determination to end insecurity in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview at the Chief of Defence Staff Armed Forces and Security Agencies Half Marathon Championship 2023 in Abuja, General Musa reassured Nigerians of the military's commitment to preventing a recurrence of the mistake.

He thanked the public for their understanding and support while stating the collective effort to restore peace and tranquility in Nigeria.

However, a group of lawyers from the North, the Concerned Northern Lawyers Forum, has expressed its intention to take legal action against the federal government over the drone attack.

The group finds the military's claim of the incident being accidental deeply troubling and unacceptable, stating that such occurrences should never have happened, especially during a time of celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spokesperson for the forum, Nafi’iu Abubakar, noted their duty to ensure justice for the victims, demanding adequate compensation for the affected families. The forum urged the federal government to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the incident, holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

In response to the drone attack, the House of Representatives has expressed its concern, describing the incident as casting a somber mood over the hearts of all Nigerians. Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, commended the Nigerian Army for promptly admitting responsibility but called for caution and precision in military operations, especially in areas with civilian populations.

The committee appealed to the military to prioritise the safety of civilians, urging the implementation of measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future. Benson assured the public that the House Committee on Defence would closely monitor investigations and collaborate with the military authorities to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents.

Northern senators forum visits victims

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of the Northern Senators Forum, led by Chairman Senator Abdul Ningi and Senator Abdul’aziz Yari Abubakar, visited injured victims and bereaved families in Kaduna. Expressing their deepest condolences, the forum announced a donation of ₦58 million to the victims from the 58 Northern Senators.

Senator Yari condemned the incident, expressing grief for the affected families and calling for stronger measures to prevent accidental deaths. The senators welcomed the ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident and pledged their commitment to supporting their constituents in times of need.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sen Kingibe to deploy marshals to tackle gender-based violence in FCT communities

Sen Kingibe to deploy marshals to tackle gender-based violence in FCT communities

Tinubu government wants Nigerians to produce more coconuts to create wealth

Tinubu government wants Nigerians to produce more coconuts to create wealth

Chief of Defence Staff pleads for understanding amidst drone attack fallout

Chief of Defence Staff pleads for understanding amidst drone attack fallout

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

NECO buys 70 new Toyota Hilux pickups for exam operations — FG is happy

Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

Katsina governor joins security officers to rescue kidnapped man after gun battle

Nigerians will experience sunshine, haziness for next 3 days

Nigerians will experience sunshine, haziness for next 3 days

SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

SERAP challenges NNPC to disclose daily oil production, revenue details

Sheffield United taps manager with relegation experience to avoid relegation

Sheffield United taps manager with relegation experience to avoid relegation

Pastor Adeboye knows how he prefers to die – after a good meal of pounded yam

Pastor Adeboye knows how he prefers to die – after a good meal of pounded yam

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf

Kano govt uncovers warehouse for diversion of palliatives

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

Police arrest Gov Yusuf’s aide, 1 other for allegedly diverting state's palliatives

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year