Charly Boy vows to walk naked in Lagos if Peter Obi wins at tribunal

Following the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

But Obi and his party are currently in court challenging Tinubu’s victory.

However, on Wednesday, February 26, 2023, Charly Boy took to Twitter to declare his intention to strip himself if the tribunal announces Obi’s victory.

“When Tribunal announce say Peter Obi don win even before the case reach Supreme Court, wetin you go do dat day?

“For me, I go naked waka from one end of Bodillon to Falomo,” he wrote.

It would be recalled that Obi and the Labour Party recently reiterated their call to the tribunal to nullify the victory of Tinubu.

The party and its presidential candidate argued that Tinubu and the Vice President, Kashim Shettma, were not qualified to have contested the election.

