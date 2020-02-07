“Connect to Work” initiative in Kano State, Nigeria; an initiative geared towards Discovering, Engaging, Training, Connecting and Tracking youths to opportunities in the Agricultural and Retail Sectors in Nigeria over the next 5 years.

Cellulant Nigeria launches "Connect To Work" initiative for youths in agriculture and retail sectors

Cellulant Nigeria is a PAN Africa Fintech Company that operates a ‘Farm-to-Plate’ digital market model that solves problems related to market linkages and payment processes in the Agricultural ecosystem.

The drivers of this business marketplace are businesses/people from the food processing, supply chain, quality control, logistics, financial services, marketing and agricultural production and consumer goods segments of the economy.

At the core, they operate 3 business strands;

(1) Food processing Marketplace for community-level sourcing of raw produce;

(2) Retail Marketplace for the delivery of processed consumer goods and;

(3) Digital payment services that processes payment between the marketplace actors.

Cellulant Nigeria is on a mission to Create 100,000 Work Opportunities for Youth in Agriculture and Retail.

The event had over 2,000 youths gathered at Marhaba Event Centre, Tarauni Kano, with several stakeholders, trainers, past/present trainees, and Cellulant Nigeria Brand influencers including Kano State Deputy Commissioner of Police Romokere Ibani and the Permanent Secretary, Kano state Ministry of Youth and Sports Development Ibrahim Ahmed Saggi and more.

Activities of the event included an entertaining cultural display by Koroso Dancers, testimonies by Cellulant Nigeria Brand Influencers and business owners, audio-visual presentation about Cellulant, ‘why we came” speeches from attendees, retail marketing talk by Cellulant’s Retail Marketplace Manager, Jennifer Onyebuagu.

According to Jennifer: “Cellulant is committed to raising skilled and employable youths, national builders and labour providers with the “Connect to Work” initiative”

“We are going to train you on stock keeping and stock management, trade fulfillment management, enumeration, marketing and more”

Cellulant is not stopping in Kano, we are going to Kaduna, Abuja, Nassarawa, Benue etc, because there are millions of youths who need our support and we are committed to providing the necessary skills and training tools they need” she added.

Over 2000 “Connect to Work” Signups were recorded in Kano State at the end of the event.

The youths were very grateful to have been given a great and sustainable opportunity to defeat poverty, they left at the end of the event excited, hopeful and ready to be trained/empowered.

Want to be part of Cellulant’s “Connect to Work” initiative?

Visit cellulant.com.ng/connect to sign up.

See more photos from the event below.

