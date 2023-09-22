CCD laments exclusion of PWDs in governmental appointments

The Center for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has increased its call for the inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in governance.

According to it, there is need for PWDs to be given government and political appointments in the present administration. David Anyaele, Executive Director, CCD, made the call at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

He said it was saddening that the disability community was still being marginalised in governance especially in the areas of political and government appointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The PWDs are still being marginalised and we call for inclusion and social equity for PWDs.

“It is disheartening that out of over 30 million PWDs in Nigeria, the administration has not found any competent PWD to serve in the government.

“We demand inclusion; it is our right. Give us political appointments; PWDs can make a positive impact in governance if given the opportunity,’’ he said.

Anyaele recalled that in his first national broadcast made June 12, 2023 in commemoration of the Democracy Day, President Tinubu stated that his “government shall be faithful to truth, equity and justice, as well as exercise authority and mandate to govern with fairness, respect for the rule of law, and commitment to always uphold the dignity of all”.

“We are seriously concerned that the leadership of the National Assembly, both the Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives, did not appoint any person with disability as aide,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyaele said the exclusion of PWDs in administrative offices could be viewed as a marring the full implementation of the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, the National Policy on Persons with Disabilities, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“As a result, the CCD in its manifesto, demand full implementation and compliance to the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018…

“The inclusion of PWDs to benefit from the ongoing palliative distributions, prioritising of issues of persons with disabilities in operations, programmes, activities, and communications of all civil society organisations and development partners, and mainstreaming of disability issues into government policies and programmes.’’

Anyaele appealed to President Bola Tinubu to uphold his commitment to fairness, equity, and justice for all Nigerians, including persons with disabilities, as the mandate remained “Leave no one behind”.

He also appealed to the media to report more on issues affecting PWDs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that the news conference was part of CCD’s ongoing project titled: “Enhancing Access to Justice, Democratic Governance and Political Participation for Persons with Disabilities”, with support from Voice Nigeria, Oxfam.

He said that through the project, CCD had been able to enhance the knowledge of election management bodies and other stakeholders on the challenges of PWDs’ participation in politics, governance, and electioneering processes.

He said that CCD achieved engagement of PWDs as ad-hoc staff of INEC during the 2023 General Elections and appointment of a Disability Desk Officer by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) during CCD advocacy visit to the Commission.

“The project also achieved increased media awareness on inclusive electioneering process for PWDs.

“It established online communication channel for relevant stakeholders to converge and interact on ways to foster communication around inclusive participation of PWDs in politics and governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It secured commitment and collaboration with security agencies, INEC, LASIEC, and IPAC on promoting a more inclusive, equitable, and accessible justice system for PWDs in Lagos State.