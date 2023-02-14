CBN to sanction POS agents charging above N200

The Director, Governor’s Department, CBN, Joseph Omayuku, while briefing journalists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, noted that it was fraudulent to charge more than N200 for transactions up to N10,000.

In his words: “The operational arrangement for payment agents is that they take a commission for transactions and this commission is not more than N100 or N200 for transactions of up to N10,000.

“But we have heard of cases where people are being charged N1,000 or N2,000.

“This is certainly fraudulent; this is a rogue operation.

“So, the security agencies will be very active this week, going forward,” Omayuku said.

Meanwhile: In defiance of the Supreme Court order, CBN has declared that the old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 are no more legal tenders in Nigeria since February 10, 2023.