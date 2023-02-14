ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN to sanction POS agents charging above N200

Ima Elijah

“This is certainly fraudulent; this is a rogue operation."

POS Transaction
POS Transaction

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned that Point of Sale (PoS) operators who charge above N200 for the cash swap programme will be sanctioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Director, Governor’s Department, CBN, Joseph Omayuku, while briefing journalists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, noted that it was fraudulent to charge more than N200 for transactions up to N10,000.

In his words: “The operational arrangement for payment agents is that they take a commission for transactions and this commission is not more than N100 or N200 for transactions of up to N10,000.

“But we have heard of cases where people are being charged N1,000 or N2,000.

“This is certainly fraudulent; this is a rogue operation.

“So, the security agencies will be very active this week, going forward,” Omayuku said.

Meanwhile: In defiance of the Supreme Court order, CBN has declared that the old naira notes of N200, N500 and N1000 are no more legal tenders in Nigeria since February 10, 2023.

CBN’s branch controller in Bauchi Haladu Idris Andaza made the declaration while briefing journalists on Monday, February 13, 2023, in Bauchi.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Zamfara orders NGOs to leave the state immediately

Zamfara orders NGOs to leave the state immediately

CBN to sanction POS agents charging above N200

CBN to sanction POS agents charging above N200

PDP: Court extends order stopping Wike's suspension

PDP: Court extends order stopping Wike's suspension

Wike is bloodthirsty – Atiku’s camp

Wike is bloodthirsty – Atiku’s camp

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What’s Atiku’s biggest obstacle to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Peter Obi’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

What are Tinubu’s biggest obstacles to victory?

I’ve not received COVID-19 palliative funds for creative industry – Lai Mohammed

I’ve not received COVID-19 palliative funds for creative industry – Lai Mohammed

How age verification systems can threaten user privacy

How age verification systems can threaten user privacy

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline