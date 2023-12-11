ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN suspends fees on cash deposits above ₦500k until April 2024

Ima Elijah

All financial institutions under the regulatory purview of the CBN are mandated to cease the imposition of these charges.

The suspension specifically targets deposits exceeding ₦500,000 for individual accounts and ₦3,000,000 for corporate accounts. [NGRDesk]
The suspension specifically targets deposits exceeding ₦500,000 for individual accounts and ₦3,000,000 for corporate accounts. [NGRDesk]

Recommended articles

This groundbreaking change was communicated through the release of the "Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial Institutions, and Non-Bank Financial Institutions."

Effective immediately, the suspension will be enforced until the close of business on April 30, 2024, providing relief for both individual and corporate account holders across the nation.

The suspension specifically targets deposits exceeding ₦500,000 for individual accounts and ₦3,000,000 for corporate accounts. Previously, these transactions were subject to processing fees of 2% and 3%, respectively, placing a burden on depositors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new directive, all financial institutions under the regulatory purview of the CBN are mandated to cease the imposition of any charges on cash deposits surpassing these specified thresholds.

The CBN's decision aligns with its commitment to fostering a more inclusive financial system, providing a boost to small businesses and encouraging more individuals to engage with formal banking channels.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers

Senate wants 10% allocation of annual budget revenue to agriculture

Senate wants 10% allocation of annual budget revenue to agriculture

CBN suspends fees on cash deposits above ₦500k until April 2024

CBN suspends fees on cash deposits above ₦500k until April 2024

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

President Tinubu mourns veteran NTA broadcaster Aisha Bello

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

Adamawa deploys 1,811 teams for polio immunisation

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

FG frees 43 inmates in Custodial centres in Plateau State

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Political chaos in Rivers State as 27 lawmakers defect to APC

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Gov Idris vows to end state's medical personnel exit to Federal Govt facilities

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Maiduguri in festive anticipation for President Tinubu's 1-day visit to Borno

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [BusinessDay]

Anglican Bishop tells FG to declare 3-day national fasting and prayers for Nigeria

David Greene, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US, Embassy in Nigeria. [Guardian]

US embassy has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians who want to 'japa' this year

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Innovative approaches, collaboration critical to universal health coverage - Sanwo-Olu

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

Court orders INEC to identify officials involved in underaged voter registration within 90 days