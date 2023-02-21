ADVERTISEMENT
CBN: My Instagram, Facebook accounts hacked – Aisha Buhari

Ima Elijah

Fake news was reportedly posted from the First Lady's Facebook account earlier today.

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has unequivocally dissociated herself from the recent Instagram and Facebook posts claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had directed Deposit Money Banks to retrieve the old N500 and 1000 notes from circulation.

Aisha has vehemently denied authoring such a post and has attributed it to cybercriminals who may have hacked into her social media account.

On her Facebook page, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari expressed her frustration over how the hackers tampered with her earlier posts.

In her words: “It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms”.

What happened: The First Lady posted a statement claiming that the Central Bank of Nigeria would collect old notes until May 2023.

However, the Central Bank has denied issuing such a statement.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

