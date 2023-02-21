CBN: My Instagram, Facebook accounts hacked – Aisha Buhari

Aisha has vehemently denied authoring such a post and has attributed it to cybercriminals who may have hacked into her social media account.

On her Facebook page, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari expressed her frustration over how the hackers tampered with her earlier posts.

In her words: “It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

“This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms”.