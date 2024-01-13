CBN initiates decongestion action, moves departments to Lagos; staff groan

The development is contained in an internal memo seen by Punch Online on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The platform quoted an unnamed official, who claimed that staff members of the bank were already up in arms about the proposed relocation, which they claimed was influenced by tribal sentiments.

However, the anonymous source said the decision was for staff safety and increased productivity.

“What is happening now at the CBN is likened to a company with over 500 staff and say 200 used to go to work in other states and return to the head office. It is not out of place for the company to relocate them fully to that state to work and increase their safety and productivity,” he said.

He explained that only a handful of the apex bank's departments were affected by the transfer, stressing that the move was intended to optimise the productivity of the affected staff and cut costs.

The departments slated for relocation by the CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, include Banking Supervision; Other Financial Institutions Supervision; Consumer Protection Department; Payment System Management Department and Financial Policy Regulations Department.

” Most of the bank’s headquarters are in Lagos. The CBN usually sends staff from Abuja to work in Lagos for like one to two months and return to the head office.

“Being on the road all the time is not safe for them and not also cost-efficient for the bank. We know that anybody leaving their comfort would feel the pain, that is why some of the affected workers are complaining but I can assure you that, it is for their good,” the source added.

According to the official, the carrying capacity of the Abuja office is 3,000, but the staff strength is currently at 4,000, posing a structural threat to the facilities at the head office.

“Abuja office is designed to carry about 3 000 staff but we are 4 000 already. The facility managers have already warned of the implication; the security of staff is also at stake with the increased number because it overwhelms the managers,” he further stated.

Below are the excerpts from the memo;

“This is to notify all staff members at the CBN Head Office that we have initiated a decongestion action plan designed to optimise the operational environment of the bank.

“This initiative aims to ensure compliance with building safety standards and enhance the efficient utilisation of our office space.

“This action is necessitated by several factors, including the need to align the Bank’s structure with its functions and objectives, redistribute skills to ensure a more even geographical spread of talent and comply with building regulations, as indicated by repeated warnings from the Facility Manager, and the findings and recommendations of the Committee on Decongestion of the CBN Head Office.

“The action plan focuses on optimising the utilisation of other Bank’s premises. With this plan, 1,533 staff will be moved to other CBN facilities within Abuja, Lagos and understaffed branches.

“Our current occupancy level of 4,233 significantly exceeds the optimal capacity of 2,700 designed for the Head Office building. This overcrowding poses several critical challenges:

“Safety Concerns: The building’s infrastructure was designed for a specific number of occupants. Exceeding this capacity has raised safety concerns, increased health and accident risks – and hinders efficient emergency evacuation.

“Reduced Efficiency: Crowded workspaces are negatively impacting productivity and collaboration. Additionally, overstretched facilities have led to increased maintenance costs.

“Structural Integrity: The building’s integrity can be compromised by exceeding its designed capacity.