ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, approves reviewed Service Charter

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to NAN reports, the service charter is a requirement of the Business Facilitation Act 2022 for driving the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]
Yemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the service charter is a requirement of the Business Facilitation Act 2022 for driving the ease of doing business in Nigeria. It compels the CBN to fully comply with the directives of SERVICOM on improvement of customer service delivery.

The CBN stated on Thursday in Abuja that the charter outlined the working relationship between the bank and its external customers.

“The document clearly outlines the bank’s mandates, vision, mission, and core values.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It contains the list of services offered by the bank through its various departments and the service standards for each service.

“The service charter also includes a standardised customer complaints form for reporting service failures as well as a mechanism for addressing failures in any of the bank’s services,’’ it stated.

It added that the service charter reiterated CBN’s commitment to effective and prompt service delivery to its stakeholders and to its customers.

“It enables our customers to know the range of services provided by the bank as well as the standards at which these services would be provided.

“It equally states redress procedures in the event of service failure from any of our service windows.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The charter applies to all stakeholders and customers of the bank,’’ it stressed.

In the Foreword to the reviewed document, Cardoso reiterated CBN’s commitment to providing more responsive and citizen-friendly governance through quality service delivery that is efficient, accountable and transparent.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Direct statutory allocations to LG to curb governors interference - Senate minority leader

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Kano Governor approves new appointments, promotes CPS to DG

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Governor AbdulRazaq approves 100% CONHESS for Kwara nurses

Court judgment will not deter Lawal’s good governance policy in Zamfara - Yari

Court judgment will not deter Lawal’s good governance policy in Zamfara - Yari

Amnesty International condemns military over accidental bombing in Kaduna

Amnesty International condemns military over accidental bombing in Kaduna

Abakaliki residents express concern over scarcity of bank notes in banks

Abakaliki residents express concern over scarcity of bank notes in banks

Dangote Cement donates electrical items worth millions to 10 Ogun communities

Dangote Cement donates electrical items worth millions to 10 Ogun communities

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, approves reviewed Service Charter

CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso, approves reviewed Service Charter

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Chief Frank Kokori, passes away on his 80th birthday

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Manji Yarling - Ag. Head, Media and Publicity, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission

Austrian govt to partner Nigeria on transportation infrastructure – ICRC

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Delta government allocates ₦150bn for Works Sector in 2024 budget

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

Gov Mohammed presents ₦300bn budget for 2024 to Bauchi State assembly

Olasupo Shasore

EFCC withdraws charge against ex-Lagos AG, Shasore following Fagbemi's directive