CBN, FCCPC moves to boost inclusive digital financial services for PWDs

The council’s Deputy Director for Consumer and Business Education, Nwafor Anthony, underscored this commitment at a high-level policy roundtable on financial inclusion organised by the Consumer Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation (CADEF).

“We are actively engaged in campaigns promoting inclusivity and fostering an environment where people with special needs can access essential services without discrimination,” Anthony remarked, highlighting FCCPC’s ongoing efforts.

Professor Chiso Ndukwe-Okafor, Executive Director of CADEF, spotlighted critical obstacles faced by persons with disabilities in accessing digital financial services.

“This meeting aims to generate actionable ideas to address both online and offline challenges,” she stated.

She noted that major issues include insufficient infrastructure and a lack of robust policy frameworks, which continue to hinder financial inclusion for the disabled community.

Key recommendations from the roundtable, according to Professor Ndukwe-Okafor, are expected to shape future policies aimed at ensuring equitable access to financial services for all individuals with disabilities.

“We need to provide access under optimal conditions to reduce the challenges faced by persons with disabilities,” she emphasised.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) representative, Jamiu Rabiu, Assistant Director of the Consumer Protection Department, reinforced the bank’s commitment to inclusivity.

“The CBN is ensuring that financial institutions comply with regulatory frameworks and enhance digital services for all, including disabled persons in both urban and rural areas,” Rabiu explained.