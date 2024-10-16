ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

Segun Adeyemi

The CBN boss revealed that a new initiative, backed by partnerships with the Development Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry, is designed to expand financial services access and improve economic opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

A vendor counts out Nigerian naira banknotes inside a shop at the Ikeja computer village market in Lagos, Nigeria. [Getty Images]
A vendor counts out Nigerian naira banknotes inside a shop at the Ikeja computer village market in Lagos, Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In a question-and-answer session, he outlined measures the CBN will take to close the gender gap within the banking sector and empower women economically.

Addressing a question on the underrepresentation of women in finance, Mr Cardoso acknowledged the essential role women play in the Nigerian economy, noting that "women provide a very, very big and significant portion of the workforce" and contribute extensively across various sectors.

He highlighted their resilience and silent influence in advancing economic activities, particularly in Nigeria and other parts of Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Tinubu vows to protect Nigerian women against discrimination, violence

Mr Cardoso also referenced recent CBN initiatives aimed at strengthening financial opportunities for women.

"A week or so ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria signed a code for women entrepreneurs financing, and they are going to implement a framework that will hopefully lead to greater financial inclusion for women in the country," he stated.

This new initiative, backed by partnerships with the Development Bank of Nigeria and the Bank of Industry, is designed to expand financial services access and improve economic opportunities for female entrepreneurs.

Responding to the audience's emphasis on gender inclusivity within the banking sector, Mr Cardoso underscored the CBN's dedication to fostering change from within.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are committed to ensuring that we encourage the banking industry… towards bridging the gender gap," he affirmed while acknowledging that achieving meaningful transformation will take time and consistent effort.

Mr. Cardoso assured attendees that gender inclusivity would be a priority during his tenure.

"Under my watch, I will do what is necessary to ensure we can give the necessary support to women entrepreneurs," he promised, indicating that collaboration with dedicated partners will drive progress towards gender parity in financial access and support.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

Why ex-British diplomat disagrees with Obi's reaction to Supersport crew killing

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

CBN governor vows enhanced financial support for women entrepreneurs

'Mind your business' - Bishop Oyedepo slams critics over pastors’ retirement

'Mind your business' - Bishop Oyedepo slams critics over pastors’ retirement

Nigeria must embrace economic fundamentals to tame inflation - Cardoso

Nigeria must embrace economic fundamentals to tame inflation - Cardoso

Tinubu vows to protect Nigerian women against discrimination, violence

Tinubu vows to protect Nigerian women against discrimination, violence

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Ex-minister calls for review of some laws to address economic hardship

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

Fashola asks town planners to be actively involved in Lagos mega city plan

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

NDLEA captures suspected cocaine trafficker heading to Niger Republic in Katsina

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Edo market women protest against leader over corruption, demands removal

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike declares 'no regret' for oposing PDP in 2023 election

Students in Lagos university on March 10, 2016 in Lagos, Nigeria - West Africa. [Getty Images]

FULL LIST: UNILAG, UI lose top ranking in 2024 best Nigerian university

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request (Channels)

Judge's absence delays ruling on Binance executive Gambaryan's bail request

The NNPCL recently disclosed that it had accumulated a staggering $6 billion in debt, adding further pressure to the already strained fuel market. [Getty Images]

NNPCL increases petrol price to ₦1,030 after ending Dangote Refinery deal