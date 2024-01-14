ADVERTISEMENT
CBN Audit: Gombe Governor suspends MD of state-owned microfinance bank

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Premium Times)
Secretary to the State government, Prof Ibrahim Njodi who conveyed the approval, said Governor Yahaya also suspended the bank’s Managing Director, Mohammed Amtai.

The governor’s media aide, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, made the board dissolution and suspension of the managing director known in a statement he issued in Gombe on Saturday.

He quoted Njodi as saying the governor’s decision followed the findings of a forensic audit into the financial activities of the bank.

“The managing director is to hand over responsibilities to the most senior official in the bank.

“All suspended board members and members of management are instructed to promptly hand over all official assets in their possession,’’ Njodi said in the statement.

He said interim management had been established for the bank and would report to Abubakar Dauda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development for further directives.

“The directives are aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability and the safeguarding of the bank’s integrity and maintaining public trust in the system,” Njodi added.

