RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Catholic Church has announced the resumption of traditional handshake in churches, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic (Vanguard)
Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic (Vanguard)

His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius IIwejur-Ugorji, the Archbishop of Owerri diocese said in a statement that worshippers were to resume the “Kiss of Peace” during Eucharistic and other events in the liturgical celebrations of the Church.

Recommended articles

The statement was signed by Rev. Fr. Cosmas Uzoigwe Personal Assistant to the Archbishop, released through the National Director of Social Communications of the Church, Fr Mike Umoh, on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was addressed to all Priests and Lay faithful in Owerri Archdiocese.

“It would be recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to pronounce stringent guidelines which affected our liturgical worship, and one of such was that which restrained all from shaking hands during Mass.

“The resolution to commence the liturgical gesture of shaking of hands came following the proceedings of the recent concluded Second Plenary of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria held at Orlu.

“We thank God who led us through the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we pray Him to bless us always with His presence,” the Archbishop said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Catholic Church resumes hand shake during Mass, after COVID-19 pandemic

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Buhari departs for New York to attend UNGA 77

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

Viral video of officers driving ‘one way’ is not recent- LASTMA

NLC reiterates position on removal of petrol subsidies

NLC reiterates position on removal of petrol subsidies

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Kano lawmaker donates 278 bags of rice to flood victims

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Anglican Church holds special service for late Queen Elizabeth in Abuja

Niger APC gubernatorial candidate vows to enthrone a proactive govt

Niger APC gubernatorial candidate vows to enthrone a proactive govt

Strike: Group urges ASUU to be responsible in its negotiations

Strike: Group urges ASUU to be responsible in its negotiations

Reps resume plenary on Tuesday at temporary chamber

Reps resume plenary on Tuesday at temporary chamber

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Eiye boys

Oba’s son hire gunmen to attack him inside palace in Ogun

Fraud suspect, Chidozie Collins Obasi. [Twitter:@FBIPhiladelphia]

How wanted Nigerian carried out over $31m fraud scheme in U.S. - FBI

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike