CAS hails troops for their sacrifice, urges sustained synergy

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, June 29 2023 in Abuja.

Addressing the troops, the CAS appreciated the troops and their families, particularly the dead and the wounded, for their sacrifices towards restoring peace and security to the country.

The CAS attributed the recent operational successes to the combined efforts of the air and surface forces which, he said, would not have been possible without the selflessness, sacrifices and devotion of the troops.

According to him, maintaining high level of effectiveness and efficiency in the frontline while away from their loved ones during festive seasons clearly demonstrated the troops’ nobility of placing service before self.

Abubakar expressed appreciation to the families of the troops for providing the much needed support required to maintain the motivation and morale of the troops on the frontline.

He said that the high synergy among the services and other security agencies had been largely responsible for the recent successful outcomes recorded across the various theatres of operations in the country.

The air force boss praised them for the huge successes achieved by both the NAF independent air operations, particularly Operation WARUN, as well as the joint efforts through Operation Hadin Kai and combined multinational operations.

He said the success had led to the insurgents and their families surrendering in droves to the military.

Abubakar said his visit to the theatre, together with his army counterpart, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, to celebrate with the troops was an indication of the enhanced synergy about to be infused into future operations.