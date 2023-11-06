ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor noted that he and his team are determined to change the narrative about the CBN, and more impactful in the lives of Nigerians by curtailing inflation.

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]
Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

According to a statement from the CBN, Cardoso disclosed this recently, while playing host to the Impact Investing Community. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Impact Investing Community was led by the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, who is a former Governor of the CBN.

Cardoso said that he and his team were determined to change the narrative about the CBN, and make it more impactful in the lives of Nigerians by curtailing inflation. According to him, at the end of our tenure, we want to look back and see that our policies have positively impacted people’s lives.

He said that the community represented an excellent future for Nigeria and has the potential to transform the country’s economy. Cardoso assured the visitors that the apex bank would collaborate with them in the direction of putting in place frameworks that will encourage investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Sanusi said that the CBN’s activities had a massive impact on the lives of Nigerians. According to him, many people often do not know the impact of a Central Bank’s works until a Central Bank fails.

He urged the new leadership at the CBN to work persistently at driving down inflation rate, which he said had severely impacted the wealth of individuals. Sanusi acknowledged the importance of long-term planning by the CBN in achieving its goals.

He emphasised on the need for the fiscal authorities to focus on agriculture and education, especially for the girl-child. Sanusi pledged his continued support, along with the Impact Investing Community to the CBN in achieving its goals.

Also speaking, the Chairperson of Impact Investing Community, Ibukun Awosika, said that the team was at the CBN to register its willingness to support the apex bank.

Awosika said that the organisation would support the authorities in changing Nigeria’s investment climate, by redirecting resources to areas where they will make the most positive impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, over 200 trillion dollars is available around the globe as investment funds, with Impact Investing controlling one trillion dollars of that sum. She further said that Impact Investing, with a presence in over 41 countries, was willing to blend with traditional investment practitioners to make an impact in the country.

Awosika sought the support of the CBN to enable the body to achieve its goal. Dr Bala Bello, CBN’s Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, underscored the importance of investment, saying that global capital was moving towards social investment.

Bello said that collaboration and effective communication were vital to successfully navigating the current challenges in the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

Cardoso says CBN will prioritise core mandate of price stability

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

Stakeholders urge Govt to adopt photo-storytelling to stop menace of fake news

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

I quit PDP to a party that'll allow me operate maximally - Sen Utazi

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

We’re building roads to enhance trade, commerce in Abia - Governor Otti

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu

Avoid Buhari's mistakes – Northern youths tell Tinubu

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

IGP bows to pressure, redeploys CP Imo ahead of by-election

Oba Akiolu urges Obi, Atiku to work with Tinubu, says his presidency is from God

Oba Akiolu urges Obi, Atiku to work with Tinubu, says his presidency is from God

Plateau will soon become Nigeria’s agricultural hub – Gov Mutfwang

Plateau will soon become Nigeria’s agricultural hub – Gov Mutfwang

Sanwo-Olu opens Oyingbo Flyover as Red Line Rail takes shape

Sanwo-Olu opens Oyingbo Flyover as Red Line Rail takes shape

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume