Canadian-based Nigerian Professor steps in to save alma mater

Ifinedo, an old boy of the school, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, saying the dilapidated state of the school calls for urgent attention.

He said this was to prevent the school from going into extinction like St. Mary Magdalene Grammar School, a renowned sister secondary school in the 80s, also located in Ashaka.

NAN reports that Mater Dei College, founded in 1962, is a Catholic-owned institution and is currently being managed by the Catholic Diocese of Warri.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pictures of dilapidated buildings of the school were recently shared on various platforms; the pathetic images shared moved some of us, who pulled resources together to help renovate a block of classrooms at the school.

“I have been rallying other old boys of the school, both within Nigeria and in the Diaspora to come to its aid,” Ifinedo said.

He added that he and some old boys, and key functionaries of Mater Dei Old Boys Association (MOBA) recently visited the school to inspect a newly renovated block of classrooms in the school.

He said the renovated block of classrooms sponsored by his team had given a part of the school a facelift, making it more conducive for learning and comprehension.

Ifinedo, who said that while the school now looked better than it was few months back, added that there was still much to be done and called on like-minded old boys within and outside the country to build on the initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the brains behind the renovation, Ifinedo said he took the initiative for the school to be renovated because he does not want the institution that made him and others to go into extinction.

“I am delighted and proud that with the support of other old boys based in the United States and Canada, 1987, 1988, 1990, and 1991 sets, we are able to give a part of the school a facelift to enhance learning for its current students.

“With our little contributions and widow’s mite like the little drop of water that made a mighty ocean, we achieved our desire to improve the look of our alma-mater. Admittedly, there is still much to be done.

“I am profoundly grateful to all who assisted with this project. I cannot thank you enough for your trust in me; trusting another person with one’s money is no joke,” he said.

He particularly expressed gratitude to friends of Moses Wayer, also an old boy of the school based in the US for their financial support towards the renovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ifinedo added that the school’s old boys owe Fr. John Edah, its principal, loads of gratitude for his passion and love for the school, saying posterity would be kind to him.

Ifinedo, while expressing gratitude to MOBA National President, Clement Chikogu, for his support, said that over N10,000,000 was needed to renovate the school’s Physics, Chemistry, and Biology laboratories.

NAN recalled that the Delta Government had earlier disbursed N10,000,000 each to all mission schools in the state to facilitate the renovation of the schools following an appeal for assistance made by MOBA in February.

Ifinedo said while the school authority would work on other blocks of classrooms at the school with the money received from the State Government, his team was looking at raising more money to help renovate the school’s laboratories.

“I challenge the Doctors, Engineers, Science teachers, Geologists, ICT experts, Chemists and Pharmacists among us, and anyone who ever stepped into MDC laboratories to help inspire kids at our Alma-mater aspiring to be like us.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe we have among us many well placed individuals and professionals made by our Alma-mater; everyone is invited to lend a helping hand to move our initiative forward,” he said.

In his remark, Chikogu, the MOBA National President, commended Ifinedo and his team for renovating the block of classrooms, adding that their action was worthy of emulation.

“You have all written your names in gold and lightened the burden of the leadership of MOBA. May the good Lord richly bless you all and replenish your pockets. We are exceedingly grateful.

“Individually and collectively as sets, we can take up one or two projects in the school; areas that demand urgent attention are the blocks housing the Biology, Chemistry, and Physics laboratories and the sports pavilion,” he said.